Temple student shot in University City after PPD respond to stabbing

A Temple University student and Ethiopian immigrant was shot by Philadelphia Police on Wednesday, after allegedly approaching an officer with a knife, according to police.



The man, undisclosed by police, is said to be 25-year-old Kelab Belay, a Fox School of Business student, said Saba Tedla, Belay’s legal guardian, according to KYW Newsradio 1060.



Belay was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.



Police said a man was shot multiple times after two officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing near the corner of 49th Street and Hazel Avenue in the Cedar Park section of the city around 7 p.m.



The man emerged from a bush and did not heed officers calls to drop his weapon, according to police.



“Both officers initially retreated while both giving him warnings to drop the knife,” PPD Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told KYW. “The male did not comply and continued to advance toward the officers.”



Tedla, who runs Bookers Restaurant at 49th Street and Baltimore Avenue, said that Belay worked as a busboy at her restaurant after moving from Ethiopia to attend Temple last August, according to KYW.



“He’s very laid back, very introvert, super nerdy and very smart,” she told KYW. “So I don’t know how he could be an aggressor.”



A 27-year-old officer who served on the force for four years allegedly shot the Belay multiple times, KYW reported.



Police told KYW the man they shot is a person of interest in the stabbing report, but it is unclear whether he has been arrested yet.



PPD said the investigation is ongoing.



