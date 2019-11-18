Temple student uninjured in armed robbery

A 22-year-old female Temple student is uninjured after being robbed at gunpoint at around 12:30 a.m., Charlie Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, wrote in an email to the Temple News
The student was walking on the 1300 block of Carlisle Street when a male threatened her with a handgun and fled with her handbag, Leone wrote.
The bag was later found by Temple police officers on Broad Street. A sweater and medicine were missing, Leone said.
Police will be reviewing footage from police cameras and private cameras in the area to identify the suspect, Leone said.
