A man showed a gun and took $20 from the student, police said.

A Temple student is uninjured after being involved in an armed robbery at the 1600 block of Berks Street on Sunday at 11:30 p.m.



A student was walking near the block when he was approached by two men. One man showed a gun and took $20 from the student, wrote Charlie Leone, the director of campus safety services, in an email to The Temple News.



The men fled west on Berks Street. Police are reviewing video surveillance from the area and have increased patrols, Leone added.