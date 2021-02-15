Temple students robbed near Fresh Grocer

Two men with a gun took the students’ keys and a cell phone before fleeing at around 1 a.m. Monday.

Two Temple University students were robbed while walking near the Fresh Grocer on Broad Street near Oxford around 1 a.m. Monday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The students were approached by two armed men who took their keys and one of the student’s cell phones before fleeing in a car. Police recovered the student’s phone on Broad Street near Cumberland, Leone wrote.

No one was injured during the incident, and police are reviewing video footage from the Fresh Grocer and surrounding area, Leone added.