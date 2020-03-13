Temple to reimburse students moving out of on-campus housing

The university is still working on resolving issues with meal plans.

Temple University will reimburse students living in on-campus housing who have been asked to move out amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university wrote in an email to The Temple News.



The university will refund students for the cost of housing from the day they move out to the end of the semester and will begin issuing refunds after March 21, the day Temple is mandating students in university housing vacate by, The Temple News reported.



The decision came as part of the university’s contingency plan of moving to online-only instruction in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Temple News reported on Wednesday. Online courses will begin Monday, and students in off-campus housing are also asked to return home.



Temple is working out issues with meal plans and has not made a decision yet. The university will not reimburse tuition, Betzner said.



“A few students have asked for refunds for their tuition,” Betzner added. “Since we’re continuing to teach classes, we are not refunding tuition.”



The university will stay in touch with students as they work through issues with vacating campus, Betzner said.



“We know this hasn’t been an easy transition, and we want our students to know that their safety and continued education is foremost for us all,” Betzner said.

