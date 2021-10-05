Temple to rename Anderson Hall after receiving $5 million donation

The donation comes from Leonard and Helena Mazur and will be used for a scholarship fund and a learning program.

Temple University will rename Anderson Hall as Leonard and Helena Mazur Hall after receiving a $5 million donation from the couple, Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Students could see the change go into effect on their course registration in the coming weeks or by the Spring 2022 semester, said Richard Deeg, dean of the College of Liberal Arts.

Leonard Mazur graduated from CLA with a psychology degree in 1968 and the Fox School of Business with a master of business administration in 1975. He is currently the executive chairman for Citius Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company, and has served as an advisor to the dean of CLA since 2006.

Temple will receive the couple’s $5 million donation over the next five years, and it will be used to fund the Dean’s Signature Experiential Learning Program, which will support internships, study abroad opportunities and research throughout CLA, the Journal reported.

The donation will also go towards creating the Leonard and Helena Mazur Endowed Scholarship Fund for CLA students, which will hold preference for students who graduated from West Catholic Preparatory High School, Leonard Mazur’s alma mater, and those who live in West and South Philadelphia, the Journal reported.

The Board of Trustees approved the renaming and the gifts on Sept. 14, Deeg said.

The couple previously created CLA’s Leonard and Helena Mazur Alumni Networking event series in 2014, which helps students network with the school’s alumni, according to a CLA press release.

Anderson Hall underwent a series of renovations last academic year, including the addition of a new lobby and a staircase above the Vendor Pad on 12th Street near Polett Walk, The Temple News reported.

Leonard Mazur also has a history of donating to the Republican party, candidates and political action committees, according to campaign finance data.

He donated to Donald J. Trump for President Inc., the Trump Victory Fund and the Republican National Committee in July 2019, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Senate Committee in September 2019 and most recently the National Republican Senate Committee on Jan. 5, 2021, according to the data.

Leonard Mazur also donated $5 million to the West Catholic Preparatory High School in April 2016, according to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia website. Helena Mazur donated $1 million to her alma mater, St. Basil Academy, in May 2018, Northeast Times reported.

