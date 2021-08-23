Temple to reorganize senior administration

Several senior administrators will take on new responsibilities, while others plan to retire or leave the university.

Less than two months into his Temple University presidency, Jason Wingard will reorganize the positions and job responsibilities of multiple senior administrators serving on his Cabinet and as his advisors, according to an email The Temple News obtained Monday evening.

Once approved by the Board of Trustees, the changes will go into effect immediately and are intended to help Wingard fulfill his responsibilities and vision as president.

Executive vice president and provost JoAnne Epps is taking a sabbatical before returning as a senior advisor to Wingard and faculty member of the Beasley School of Law, where she formerly served as dean. Current Beasley dean Gregory Mandel will replace her as interim provost, while associate dean Rachel Rebouche takes over as interim head of the law school.

Ken Kaiser, who currently serves as the university’s vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will assume the new title of chief administrative officer. In this role, Kaiser will oversee the university’s business and financial operations. David Marino, associate vice president and controller, will serve as interim treasurer.

Valerie Harrison, senior advisor to the president for diversity, equity and inclusion, will now serve as the vice president of public affairs. The position is currently held by William Bergman, who plans to retire.

Executive vice president and chief operating officer Kevin Clark will now serve as a senior advisor to Wingard.

Temple will also search for a new athletics director to replace Fran Dunphy, who has served as interim director since July of 2020.

A few administrators will leave Temple to pursue other opportunities, including secretary Anne Nadol and vice president for institutional advancement Jim Cawley.

The administrative reorganization came as Temple students began classes on the first day of the Fall 2021 semester, which will take place primarily in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.