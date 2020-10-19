Temple University COVID-19 briefing: Oct. 19

Each week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown on COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to the university’s case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases today?

Temple has 59 active cases of COVID-19 among on-campus students as of Oct. 19, according to the dashboard.

Temple tested more than one thousand people for the third week in a row, according to the dashboard.

How did cases change last week?

The university recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases during the week of Oct. 12, a slight decrease from 38 cases the week prior and the lowest number of new cases since the week of Aug. 17, according to the dashboard.

Temple recorded a 2.72 percent positivity rate among those tested this week, down from 3.50 percent the week before, according to the dashboard.

The overall positivity rate among those tested at Temple since March 10 is 4.27 percent, according to the dashboard.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 167 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 212 on Oct. 9.

The city averaged 182 new cases per day from Oct. 2 to Oct. 16, according to city data.

The city averaged 160 new cases per day from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, according to city data.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 1,795 positive cases of COVID-19 combined since March and 48 deaths, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 40,803 confirmed cases and 1,841 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

What happened with cases in Pennsylvania?

Between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18, Pennsylvania administered 233,298 tests and recorded 6,870 positive cases for a 2.94 percent positivity rate, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In Southeast Pennsylvania, residents ages 19 to 25 make up nearly 17 percent of cases, compared to nearly five percent in April, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.