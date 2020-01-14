Temple University Rome appoints new dean

Emilia Zankina, provost at the American University in Bulgaria, has been appointed as the new dean of Temple University Rome, Temple President Richard Englert announced in a release today.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of a very strong leader for Temple University Rome,” Englert wrote in an email to the university community.

Prior to her appointment, Zankina also served as an associate professor in the department of political science at American University in Bulgaria, according to the release.

Zankina will succeed Fay Trachtenberg, the school’s current acting dean, and replace Hilary Link, who stepped down last year to become the president of Allegheny College, according to the release.

Zankina’s start date is yet to be determined, wrote Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to the Temple News.