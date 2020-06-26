Temple University to stop funding Philadelphia Police Foundation

The university will instead direct money to social justice programs.

Students protest on Main Campus on June 16 raising concerns over Temple's support of the Philadelphia Police. JEREMY ELVAS / FILE

Updated at 4:02 p.m.

Temple University will no longer provide financial support to the Philadelphia Police Foundation, President Richard Englert announced in a statement Friday afternoon.

At protests earlier this month, students raised concerns about Temple’s relationship with the Philadelphia Police Department and its funding of the Temple Police Department

On Wednesday, the University of Pennsylvania made the same decision to withdraw funding from the Philadelphia Police Foundation, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The institution will also review its own police department, the Inquirer further reported.

Temple acknowledged its past support of the Philadelphia Police Foundation, though an exact figure was not stated. 

“Upon review and community input, we have decided that the university will no longer provide this support,” Englert wrote. “Instead, Temple will reallocate these funds to support social justice programs at the university.”

A spokesperson for the university declined to provide additional comment.

Jay Neemeyer

can be reached at jay.neemeyer@temple.edu.

