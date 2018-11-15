Temple University’s U.S. campuses close for inclement weather

Temple University canceled classes after 3:30 p.m. due to winter weather hitting the Philadelphia region.

Temple University closed its U.S. campuses early on Thursday due to inclement weather.

The National Weather Service issued a new Winter Weather Advisory at 3:45 p.m. for the Philadelphia region lasting until 6 p.m., calling for mixed precipitation of snow and sleet. It estimated total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and a “light glaze” of ice.

The university canceled all classes that began after 3:30 p.m. Essential employees were instructed to complete their shifts and report to work despite weather conditions, while non-essential employees were dismissed after 3:30 p.m., according to a university statement.

11.15_News_Snowmageddon_SmithLuke Students walk on campus sidewalks covered in snow and ice on 12th Street near Montgomery Avenue on Thursday. | LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.15_News_Snowmageddon_SmithLuke-4 A student made a snowball during Philadelphia's 2- to 4-inch snowfall on Thursday. | LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS 11.15_News_Snowmageddon_SmithLuke-3 Students play in snow outside of Paley Library on Thursday afternoon. | LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Ambler Campus operations also closed at 3:30 p.m.

Residence halls and dining halls will maintain their regular hours, along with the TECH Center and Campus Recreation facilities. The Student Center will remain open until 8:30 p.m.

“Campus Safety Services, Operations, Facilities and other staff will be on duty and working to ensure the safety and comfort of the Temple community,” the university stated.