Temple University’s U.S. campuses close for inclement weather

Temple University closed its U.S. campuses early on Thursday due to inclement weather.
The National Weather Service issued a new Winter Weather Advisory at 3:45 p.m. for the Philadelphia region lasting until 6 p.m., calling for mixed precipitation of snow and sleet. It estimated total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and a “light glaze” of ice.
The university canceled all classes that began after 3:30 p.m. Essential employees were instructed to complete their shifts and report to work despite weather conditions, while non-essential employees were dismissed after 3:30 p.m., according to a university statement.
Ambler Campus operations also closed at 3:30 p.m.
Residence halls and dining halls will maintain their regular hours, along with the TECH Center and Campus Recreation facilities. The Student Center will remain open until 8:30 p.m.
“Campus Safety Services, Operations, Facilities and other staff will be on duty and working to ensure the safety and comfort of the Temple community,” the university stated.
