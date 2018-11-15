Temple University’s U.S. campuses close for inclement weather

Temple University canceled classes after 3:30 p.m. due to winter weather hitting the Philadelphia region.

15 November 2018 Campus, News
A campus street sweeper clears snow from Polett Walk near 13th Street on Thursday. Temple closed its U.S. campuses due to snow on Thursday. | LUKE SMITH / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University closed its U.S. campuses early on Thursday due to inclement weather.

The National Weather Service issued a new Winter Weather Advisory at 3:45 p.m. for the Philadelphia region lasting until 6 p.m., calling for mixed precipitation of snow and sleet. It estimated total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and a “light glaze” of ice.

The university canceled all classes that began after 3:30 p.m. Essential employees were instructed to complete their shifts and report to work despite weather conditions, while non-essential employees were dismissed after 3:30 p.m., according to a university statement.

Ambler Campus operations also closed at 3:30 p.m.

Residence halls and dining halls will maintain their regular hours, along with the TECH Center and Campus Recreation facilities. The Student Center will remain open until 8:30 p.m.

“Campus Safety Services, Operations, Facilities and other staff will be on duty and working to ensure the safety and comfort of the Temple community,” the university stated.

Greta Anderson

can be reached at greta.anderson@temple.edu Or you can follow Greta on Twitter @gretanderson Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*