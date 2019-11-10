Temple volleyball drops third consecutive match

The Owls won the first set, while Connecticut took the final three.

Temple University volleyball (11-13, 2-11 The American Athletic Conference) dropped its third straight match in a Friday matinee against Connecticut (10-15, 4-9 The AAC).



The Owls got off to a fast start, taking the first set 25-16. They were in a position to take a two-set lead with an 18-14 advantage late in the second set, but the Huskies fought back. UConn won 25-23 and tied the match up at a set apiece. The match’s dynamic shifted after the break, with the Huskies winning the final two sets 25-13 and 25-15.



“In the first set, we were really good at controlling the ball on our side,” coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam said. “I think we did a really good job on reception to attempt. In the other sets, our reception to attempt numbers really dropped.”



Sophomore outside hitter Gem Grimshaw led Temple in digs with 13 and kills with 11 on a .114 hitting percentage. The whole team struggled to finish attacks, finishing with a .126 percentage to UConn’s .228. The Owls hit for .186 and .101 in their last two matches against East Carolina and Cincinnati.



UConn and the Owls committed 22 errors. UConn went from 16 in the first two sets to six in the final two. Temple went from ten to 12.



Huskies sophomore middle blocker Kennadie Jake-Turner had a match-high 14 kills on a .400 hitting percentage. Freshman outside hitter Jasmine Davis added a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs.



UConn had an advantage up front, out-blocking the Owls six to one. Freshman middle blocker Allie Garland racked up four block assists and one solo.



Temple would have drawn even with UConn in fourth place in the American Conference Eastern Division with a win.



The Owls are ranked fifth, half a game ahead of last-place South Florida. The Owls play their last away game on Sunday against Tulane. Temple ends its season at home against Central Florida on Thursday, and Senior Day against USF on Nov. 15.