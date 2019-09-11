Temple volleyball sweeps competition at American Volleyball Classic

The Owls are 6-0 this season and off to their best start since 2014.

Temple University Volleyball won all three of its matches at the American Classic in Washington, D.C. this past weekend. Temple (6-0) is off to its best start since 2014.



Temple-Ohio



Temple opened up tournament play with a pair of victories on Friday. The Owls defeated Ohio University (3-4), 3-2, in a thrilling opening match.



Both teams started out slow on offense in the first set, with Temple’s .156 attack exceeding Ohio at .091 to win it 25-22. Ohio took set two, 25-20, taking control of the match with a 5-1 run in the middle to tie it at 1-1.



The Bobcats jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the third set with a convincing 25-20 win. The two were tied at 20-20 in the fourth set when a huge block from senior outside hitter Dana Westfield and freshman middle blocker Kayla Spells sparked Temple. The Owls closed out the tight set, 25-23.



In the fifth set, Ohio led 7-5 at the halfway mark, before a 9-3 run by the Owls put them up 14-10. The Bobcats cut it to 14-12, but sophomore outside hitter Miray Bolukbasi came up clutch with a kill to seal the win for Temple.



Sophomore outside hitter Gem Grimshaw was one of three players to notch double-doubles, leading Temple with career highs of 20 kills and fifteen digs. Sophomore setter Tyler Lindgren also had a career day finishing with 49-assists and a double-double.



Temple-Winthrop



Temple swept Winthrop University (3-3) in its second match of the day with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-12 win.



Temple got hot early, kept its momentum throughout the match and improved its record to 5-0. The Owls hit .284 for the match, holding the Eagles to a .073 attack.



In the first set, Temple opened on a 5-0 run, pushing the advantage to 12-3 early on. Winthrop closed the gap late in the frame, making it 24-18, but a Gem Grimshaw winner gave Temple a 25-18 win.



Winthrop led early in the third set, but Temple took over the advantage at 9-8. From there, it was all Owls, as they closed the match on a 16-4 run.



Grimshaw led all players with 15 kills, while junior outside hitter Katerina Papazoglou added 10 kills and 10 digs for her first double-double of the season. Spells and Westfield each added six kills, while junior middle hitter Baleigh Jean-Phillipe notched four kills and a team-high five blocks.



Temple-American



The Owls closed out the tournament with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 sweep of host American University (3-3) on Saturday.



The first set was all tied at 18-18 before the Owls went on a 7-1 run to close out the set 25-19.

Temple used a run midway through the second set to open a five-point lead at 14-9, but tight serving from the Eagles cut the lead to two.



The Eagles tied the match at 20-20 and again at 23-23. Temple then finished it out, as a Papazoglou kill and an American error gave the Owls a 2-0 match lead.



Grimshaw led the way with 13 kills and 11 assists. Papazoglou finished with nine kills and tallied a season-high 15 digs.





Lindgren and junior defensive specialist/libero Averi Salvador both earned all-tournament honors. Salvador was named the AVC Tournament MVP after leading Temple’s defense with 5.27 digs per set in three matches. She also grabbed her first career double-double.



Lindgren averaged 9.18 assists per set while showing her all-around game with four digs per set, and a pair of double-doubles.



Temple will host the 2019 Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing Cherry & White Challenge next weekend at McGonigle Hall.

