Temple women’s basketball guard provides new source of scoring

After sitting out for the 2018-19 season, Ashley Jones has improved in every major statistical category this season.

Redshirt-sophomore guard Ashley Jones has raised her scoring average by 14.1 points per game after transferring to Temple.

Jones, who grew up in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, made her debut for the Owls this season after transferring from West Virginia University last year and sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules.

At West Virginia, Jones averaged only 2.8 points per game, 2.6 assists per game and 1.8 rebounds per game in about 17 minutes of action per game.

Jones is playing 35 minutes per game as the Owls’ starting guard, where she is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.25 assists per game.

Jones was homesick at West Virginia and playing closer to home was important for her, she said.

Being able to play in front of her family was a key factor in transferring to Temple, said Jones’s parents, Quinton Jones and Kimberly Wynder.

“She made the decision that she wanted to come closer to home,” Wynder said. “She wanted to come to Temple.”

Her parents were able to attend some home games in Morgantown, West Virginia, but the four-hour distance made it difficult.

“It was tough because the home games were really away games for us,” Quinton Jones said.

Her parents feel that she has been more comfortable playing at Temple.

“The transition was fine, there was no anger or anything,” Wynder said. “Temple was more of her style of play.”

Ashley Jones is still getting back into the swing of playing three games a week after sitting out an entire season, but she is getting more comfortable each game, she said.

“I’m a tough critic when it comes to the guy with the ball in their hands, and I think that [Jones] has another level she can get to,” said coach Tonya Cardoza after the Owls’ Nov. 14 win against Xavier University (1-5).

Ashley Jones leads the team with 39 turnovers this season while only having 34 assists. She averages 4.3 assists per game, which ranks fourth in The American.

“I think [Cardoza] sees that I still have more to go for, and she’s trying to help me get to that point,” Jones said. “She’s been very supportive to help me out with that, leadership, defense, everything, to make sure I have an overall game, and I appreciate that.”

Her ability to score off the dribble helps junior forward Mia Davis, the Owls’ leading scorer, carry the burden offensively, Cardoza said.

Ashley Jones is first on the team with 119 field goals attempted. The only player near her is Davis who has attempted 117 field goals this season.

“I look for other people to score, like when I penetrate and kick out that comes from my assists,” Ashley Jones said, “I actually like when we have other people that can score and it benefits us on the court.”

She has high aspirations for the Owls this season, despite the team going 23-38 over the last two seasons.

“I definitely think we have a chance to make it to the Final Four or the championship for our conference,” she said. “I think that we have a chance to make it to the tournament as well.”