Temple women’s basketball miss comeback, fall short in loss to Penn

Temple’s 71-62 loss against Penn at the Palestra on Wednesday marks the Owls’ seventh consecutive defeat.

Temple University women’s basketball scored the final eight points of the game, but couldn’t mitigate the damage done by Penn (10-3, 3-1 Big 5) in the third quarter.



Penn made 73 percent of its shots in the third quarter en route to a 71-62 win against Temple 4-14, 2-2 Big 5). The Owls’ loss Wednesday at the Palestra marked their seventh one in a row.



Temple’s season-long shooting woes continued as the team shot 35.8 percent from the field and just 29.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Owls made seven 3-pointers, five of which came from freshman guard Marissa Mackins.



Mackins shot 50 percent from the 3-point line and finished with a career-best and team-high of 19 points. She added three assists and led the Owls with three steals.



Senior forward Lena Niang, who scored eight points, made Temple’s other two 3-point shots.



Sophomore forward Mia Davis scored 15 points and pulled in eight rebounds. However, Davis fouled out for the third time in the past four games with just under three minutes left on Wednesday.



Penn shot 47.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the 3-point line on the night. The Quakers made one less 3-pointer than the Owls but dominated them in the paint with 18 more points than Temple.



Temple recorded 22 defensive rebound,s holding the Quakers to 11 offensive rebounds and just nine second-chance points.



The Owls will return home to resume American Athletic Conference play against East Carolina (10-8, 1-4 The American) on Saturday at McGonigle Hall. Temple, which currently ranks last in The American standings, will be searching for its first win of conference play.

