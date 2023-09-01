Temple Women’s Basketball releases non-conference schedule

The Owls play 12 games ahead of conference play in November and December.

Temple Women’s Basketball released its non-conference schedule in a statement Friday. The Owls will play 12 games starting on Nov. 6 prior to American Athletic Conference play.

The Owls will play seven games at The Liacouras Center during this stretch. Temple opens its home schedule against Delaware State on Nov. 6.

Temple follows with games against Georgetown on Nov. 9, Bucknell on Nov. 11, Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 22, Penn on Dec. 10 and Delaware on Dec. 14, and will end their non-conference schedule against Northwestern on Dec. 21 at The Liacouras Center.

Temple will begin its slate of road games against two teams that made the NCAA tournament last season. The Owls will play Ole Miss on Nov. 15, then travel back to take on Big 5 rival Villanova on Nov. 19.

The Owls will also take part in the Briann January Classic in Tempe, Arizona on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. The tournament features Pacific, Xavier and host Arizona State. Temple will take on the Sun Devils first, then either Pacific or Xavier based on tournament results.

To close off the 2023-24 road schedule, the Owls will travel down Broad Street to face La Salle. The Owls defeated the Explorers’ last season 70-56 at The Liacouras Center.

“I’m thrilled about this year’s schedule,” wrote second-year Temple head coach Diane Richardson. “It gives our team many opportunities to play against NCAA tournament teams as well as the challenging, Big 5 schools. This schedule will prepare us for a tough conference run.”

Though its conference opponents have been announced, Temple’s conference schedule is not yet officially set.