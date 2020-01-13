Temple women’s basketball’s hot start leads to blowout win against SMU

The Owls’ 27-5 start in the first quarter helped them win 85-62.

Temple University women’s basketball (10-6, 3-1 The American Athletic Conference) beat Southern Methodist University (7-8, 1-2 The AAC) by a score of 85-62 on Saturday afternoon at McGonigle Hall.



Junior forward Mia Davis led the way for the Owls, putting up 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists on an impressive 10-of-13 from the field. Davis now has 11 double-doubles on the season.



The Owls got off to a hot start in the first quarter and never looked back while SMU struggled to make shots out of the gate. They made 2-of-16 field goals in the opening frame, only putting up 5 points.



Temple shot an even 50 percent in the first, which gave them a comfortable 22 point lead going into the second quarter.



The Mustangs did not go away immediately. The shooting numbers flipped in the second quarter as SMU outscored the Owls 24-13 and shot 50 percent in the quarter while the Owls struggled from the field.



The Mustangs cut the lead to single digits, but an and-1 from freshman guard Asonah Alexander made sure the Owls went into the half with a double-digit lead.



The Owls’ lead ballooned back up to 20 within the first four minutes of the second half. It would stay that way until the end of the game.



Davis had nine in the third quarter with the Owls also getting a boost from senior center Shannen Atkinson. Atkinson finished the day with nine points, going 4-of-6 from the field, as well as eight rebounds and a block.



Graduate forward Lena Niang continued to make the most of her playing time. Niang shot 3-of-8 from three-point land and finished the day with 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.



Sophomore guard Marissa Mackins caught fire early in the fourth quarter to help drive up the Owls’ lead.



Mackins made three of her five three-pointers in the final frame with a drive that led to an and-1 as well. Mackins finished the day with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.



Almost the entire roster contributed to the win. Senior guard Ciara Forde scored her first collegiate points off a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter.



The Owls will take on South Florida (9-6, 1-0 The AAC) Thursday at McGonigle Hall at 7 p.m.

