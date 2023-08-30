Temple Women’s Soccer head coach away from team after bicycle accident

Nick Bochette will miss at least Thursday’s game against Lehigh due to injuries.

Temple Women’s Soccer head coach Nick Bochette was involved in a bicycle accident Monday, sustaining unknown injuries, according to a statement from Temple Athletics.

Bochette will miss tomorrow’s matchup against Lehigh at the Temple Sports Complex and potentially other games. Assistant coaches Michelle Jacquette and Paul Stinson will serve in his place.

“We wish Nick a speedy recovery during this time and are confident that Michelle and Paul will be able to lead the program until he returns,” wrote Athletics Director Arthur Johnson in an emailed statement Wednesday morning.

No further information is known about Bochette at this time.

The Owls (0-2-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will face Lehigh (1-0-3, 0-0 Patriot League) Thursday at 7 p.m.