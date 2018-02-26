Temple women’s tennis breaks losing streak

26 February 2018 Sports, Tennis, Women's Tennis
Alina Abdurakhimova returns a serve during practice at the Student Pavilion on Oct. 6, 2016, during her junior season. | PATRICK CLARK / FILE PHOTO

Temple broke its four-match losing streak on Saturday against Cincinnati.

The Owls (2-4, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) beat the Bearcats, 4-3, at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls to earn their first American Athletic Conference win.

Temple lost two of the three doubles matches. Cincinnati freshman Ioana Guna and sophomore Caroline Morton beat senior Alina Abdurakhimova and sophomore Cecilia Castelli in the top flight.

Junior Antonella Bromato and senior Ali Miller won, 6-3, in the third flight against sophomore Kristina Titova and senior Yana Khon.

Abdurakhimova, Titova and Khon won their singles matches. Khon’s third-set victory clinched Temple’s win. Senior Monet Stuckey-Willis won her match, 7-5, 6-4, against freshman Alexia Coutino in the second flight.

Temple’s next two matches are also against teams in The American. The Owls will face UConn on Friday at 7 p.m. in Storrs, Connecticut. Then they’ll face Tulane on the next day in Connecticut.

Evan Easterling
can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu

