Temple’s offense struggles again in a 3-0 loss to Charlotte.

The Owls were applying the necessary pressure to Charlotte but could not connect passes together to get on the board. Two late goals by Charlotte sealed the Owl’s fate.

Temple Women’s Soccer (2-7-3, 0-3-0 American Athletic Conference) fell to Charlotte (5-3-4, 1-0-2 American Athletic Conference) 3-0 at the Temple Sports Complex Thursday night. The Owls have now dropped two of their last three matches.

During the first half of the game, Charlotte came out swinging, putting up seven shots with five on goal. The constant pressure gave the Owls little-to-no chance to get any offense of their own, putting up just four shots in the half.

Charlotte opened up the scoring in the 14th minute when senior forward Tash Hudson ran down the right side of the box and put the ball in the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead.

Temple had its fair share of chances but could not find the right pass in the final third of the field. Its lack of pressure in the box made it so Charlotte goalkeeper Emma Wakeman finished the game with three saves.

Once the second half began, Charlotte applied even more pressure. The 49ers had six shots in the second half, compared to the Owls’ two. Charlotte also had eight corners in the game, while Temple only had three.

In the 84th minute, Hudson slid the ball past Temple goalkeeper Tamsin Bynoe through the bottom left part of the frame for her second goal of the match. Three minutes later, Charlotte forward Payton Patrick extended the lead to 3-0 as she put a shot of her own into the back of the net.

The Owls will be back on the pitch on Thursday, Oct. 5, when they travel to Greenville, North Carolina to take on East Carolina (7-2-3, 2-0-1 American Athletic Conference) at Johnson Stadium.