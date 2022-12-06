The Essayist 2022: Individualism

This year’s edition of The Essayist showcases the traits, experiences, outlooks and influences that make students who they are.

06 December 2022 and Featured, Opinion

This year’s Essayist is an exploration of the individuality of every Temple student.

The Essayist exists in The Temple News to highlight the personal lives and experiences of Temple students, whether they’re unpacking complex stories, reflecting on impactful experiences or honoring important moments or people in their lives. 

What do these different topics all have in common? They are always unique, a story only the writer could tell themselves.

Each student has a personal story to tell, but for this edition, they focused on what contributes to their individual identity. One student has spent their adolescent years working toward an Olympic-level goal, while one compares her life path to that of an acorn, 

One has lived vicariously through a character they wrote in a novel, while another draws her freedom of self-expression from a clown duo. 

Every student has a quirk, and every student should embrace the little things that comprise their individualism.

Sincerely,

Sarah Frasca & Molly Fiske

Opinion Editor, Assistant Opinion Editor

Stories

A love letter to bookstagram sssssss

Expanding my palate through exploring cultures

I’m not ashamed of being quiet anymore

Back to my roots as a curly girl ssssss

The journey of an Olympic weightlifter

Finding my eccentricity through my personal style 

An acorn’s purpose: my new outlook on life

Rollercoaster rush: letting go of control

Two clowns remind me it’s okay to be vulnerable

My love of everyday chemical warfare: an ode to perfume

Becoming the main character in my life

Page design by Isabella Medina. Graphics by Allyson Tharpe.

Sarah Frasca

Sarah can be reached at sarah.frasca@temple.edu. Follow Sarah on Twitter @sarahhfrasca.

Molly Fiske

Molly can be reached at molly.fiske@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

