The Schmidt’s Commons hosts beard festival

5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-6 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 4.29_Event_BeardFest_MichaelNguyen-8 MIKE NGUYEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-7 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 4.29_Event_BeardFest_MichaelNguyen-13 MIKE NGUYEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-8 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 4.29_Event_BeardFest_MichaelNguyen-16 MIKE NGUYEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-5 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-4 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-3 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-2 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-1 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-9 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-11 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-12 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-13 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS 5.8_Features_LIVE!InPhilly_BeardFestival_CottrellJamie-14 JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The Philadelphia Beard Festival returned for the second year to The Schmidt’s Commons in Northern Liberties on Sunday.

Sponsored by Wahl, a hair clipper corporation, the event featured craft beers, whiskey tastings, an “epic beard contest,” beard grooming and chocolate chip cookie cups. Some guests, like Justin Duvall from Harford County, Maryland, traveled across state lines to attend the festival. Duvall and his 8-month-old daughter Lillian attended the event with other members of the Pennsylvania chapter of the Bearded Villains, an international group of bearded men who do charity work for organizations like the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Others, like Kylie and Nick Garrety from Media, Pennsylvania, attended the event out of curiosity.

“We both love beards,” Kylie Garrety said. “It’s funny because we rate beards when we go out.”