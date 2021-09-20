The Temple News’ Crime Dashboard

Between Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, Campus Safety Services received 15 reports of crimes within their jurisdiction.

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Police and Campus Crime Statistics Act requires higher education institutions with a campus security or police department to maintain a public log of all crimes reported in their patrol zone. The log must be updated with information about each criminal incident within two business days of being reported to the campus security or police department.

Each entry in the crime log must include information about the type of crime reported, where it happened and when it happened. The log must also be regularly updated to reflect the outcome of reported crimes, including if the incident was found to have never occurred.

Temple University’s Campus Safety Services’ Main Campus patrol zone includes the area between Susquehanna Avenue, Jefferson Street, 18th Street and 9th Street. Between 13th and Broad Street, Campus Safety Services stretches further south to Girard Avenue.

Between Aug. 21 and Sept. 20, Campus Safety Services received 138 reports of crimes within their jurisdiction.

Here is a breakdown of the crime reports Campus Safety Services has received in the past month.

Crime Definitions Aggravated Assault: When a person intentionally inflicts, or attempts to inflict, severe injuries on another, especially by using a weapon. An incident is automatically classified as aggravated assault if it involves an adult harming children, police officers or teachers, according to Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Code.

The unlawful taking of a bicycle, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program. Burglary: A person commits a burglary if they enter a building or other structure to commit a theft or other felony, including forcible entry, according to Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Code.

When a person intentionally, recklessly or negligently endangers another person or damages public or private property, according to Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Code. Domestic Assault: When a person injures, or threatens to injure, their spouse, significant other or member of their family.

The intentional perversion of the truth for the purpose of inducing another person or other entity in reliance upon it to part with something of value or to surrender a legal right. Fraudulent conversion and obtaining of money or property by false pretenses, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program. Harassment: Harassment occurs when someone repeatedly touches, talks to or follows another person with the intent of annoying or alarming them, according to Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Code.

When a person commits harassment using an electronic form of communication, including phone calls, emails and texting. Homicide: When a person intentionally, knowingly or recklessly or negligently causes the death of another person, according to Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Code.

When a person appears in a public place after consuming alcohol to the point that they become a nuisance or danger to themself and others, according to Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Code. Retail Theft: Retail theft occurs when a person takes a store’s merchandise or attempts to purchase an item from a store at less than full value, according to Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Code.

A person is guilty of robbery if, while committing theft, they seriously injure, threaten or take property from another person, according to Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Code. Simple Assault: When a person intentionally or negligently injures or threatens another person, but is not of an aggravated nature, according to Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Code.

The theft or attempted theft of a motor vehicle, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program. Theft: The unlawful taking, carrying, leading, or riding away of property from the possession or constructive possession of another, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

When a person takes, or attempts to take, property from within a motor vehicle, according to Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Code. Warrant: A document issued by a legal or government official authorizing law enforcement officers to carry out actions like making arrests or searching premises.

Mapping crimes reported near Temple’s Main Campus

For more information, anyone can view Campus Safety Services’ crime log from the past 60 days by visiting their headquarters during normal business hours. Upon request, Campus Safety Services will make portions of the log older than 60 days available within two business days.

Gun Violence near Main Campus

Gun violence has surged to epidemic levels in Philadelphia over the past five years, reaching unprecedented heights since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. An overwhelming majority of gun violence victims in Philadelphia are people of color, with most shootings occurring in impoverished areas of the city. As violent crime rates rise in cities nationwide, Philadelphia is currently on track to surpass its previous record of 500 homicides in a year, WHYY reported.

Here is how the gun violence epidemic is affecting The Temple News’ coverage zone, which includes the area between 18th, Dauphin, 9th and Jefferson Streets.

As of Sept. 20, 18 shooting victims have been reported within The Temple News’ coverage zone this year, one of whom received fatal injuries.

Emergency and Non-Emergency Resources

Members of the North Philadelphia community can access the following emergency and non-emergency resources as an alternative to 911. Information comes from the Kensington Voice, Don’t Call the Police and Philly Alt. to 911.

General Non-Emergency Resources Philly311: Philadelphia’s hotline for general non-emergency situations, like reporting potholes or illegal dumping or littering. The hotline connects callers with local officials who can resolve the issue they are reporting. Call 311 or 215-686-8686 (if outside of Philadelphia) on Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Resources WOAR – The Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence: Provides free services to victims of sexual violence, including specialized counseling, prevention education programs and advocacy for victims’ rights. Call or text WOAR’s 24-Hour Hotline at 215-985-3333 for immediate help.

Lutheran Settlement House’s Bilingual Domestic Violence Program: Offers English and Spanish services to survivors of domestic violence, including counseling, educational programs, medical care, legal advocacy and transitional housing. Call the Bilingual Domestic Violence Program’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-723-3014. Visit their Fishtown location at 1340 Frankford Avenue.

Housing Resources The Philadelphia 24/7 Homeless Outreach Line: Provides people experiencing homelessness with placements into shelters, emergency housing and other programs. Call 215-232-1984.

Project HOME’s Hub of Hope: Provides free coffee and a space for people to shower, wash laundry and consult with case managers to begin finding a permanent home. Call 215-309-5225 or visit 1401 Arch Street Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Office of Homeless Services’ Prevention, Diversion & Intake Unit: Provides services to people who are currently experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, including providing counseling, emergency shelter placements and financial assistance with rent, move-in costs, and utilities. Anyone can complete an online intake form or call the Homelessness Prevention Hotline at 215-686-7177. On Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., people can visit the Appletree Family Center on 1430 Cherry Street or the Roosevelt Darby Center on 804 N. Broad Street. If single men need assistance between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., they can visit the Station House on 2601 N. Broad Street using the rear entrance. If single women need assistance between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., they can visit Gaudenzia’s House of Passage on 111 N. 49th Street using the 48th Street entrance. If families need assistance between between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., they can visit the Red Shield Family Residence on 715 N. Broad Street.

LGBTQ Resources The Mazzoni Center: Provides health and wellness services to members of the LGBTQ community, including medical care, counseling, legal services and educational programs. Visit the Mazzoni Center at 1348 Bainbridge Street or call 215-563-0652 for general concerns, 215-563-0658 for health concerns or 215-563-0657 for legal concerns.

Colours Organization, Inc.: Provides medical care, educational programs, support groups and resources like hygiene kits to LGBTQ people of color. Call 215-832-0100 or visit 1211 Chestnut Street, Suite 910.

Violence Prevention and Victim Support Resources Central Division Victim Services: Provides support to crime victims in North and Central Philadelphia, including counseling, court accompaniment and referrals to other services or community-based organizations. Call 215-763-3280 or visit 1538 Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia: Provides counseling to victims of violence and individuals who have lost loved ones to homicide. Call 215-567-6776 or visit their main office at 2000 Hamilton Street, Suite 204.

If you have suggestions for resources to include on this list, contact editor@temple-news.com.