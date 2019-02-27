The Temple News’ guide to beers

Sour

Color: Pale, amber

Examples: Victory Sour Monkey, Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose, Dogfish Head Seaquench Ale

Description: A new trend in the beer world, sours are just that: a little sour. These brews get their pucker-worthy tastes from added acidic bacteria and wild yeast strains that brewers avoid in other beers. They take extra skill and high-profile equipment, so peep the price tag before ordering.