Thousands gather for second Women’s March on Philadelphia

Thousands of women, men and children gathered for the 2nd annual Women’s March on Philadelphia on Saturday morning at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. March attendees met at Logan Square prior to making their way up the Parkway starting around 11 a.m.

Attendees marched from Logan Square to Eakins Oval, chanting and singing along to music. Eakins Oval, which resides right in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, was the spot where the second part of the event was held — a rally. Rally speakers included march organizer and founder Emily Cooper Morse, march organizer Salima Suswell and Nedia Ralston, Governor Tom Wolf’s deputy chief of staff. Suzann Christine kicked off the rally with a performance of Andra Day’s “Rise Up.”