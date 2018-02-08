Photos: Thousands of fans gather for Eagles’ Super Bowl parade

An estimated 700,000 people gathered in Philadelphia on Thursday to celebrate the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win in franchise history with a parade that is said to go down in Philly history forever.

The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday 41-33. After the game, thousands of Philadelphians also took to the streets to celebrate.

The city announced on Monday that the parade would be held Thursday due to Wednesday’s weather. Universities around the city canceled classes on Thursday, including Temple, citing traffic congestion and SEPTA Regional Rail closures.

The parade began at 11 a.m. at Broad and Pattinson streets in South Philadelphia and made its way north on Broad Street to City Hall. The 24 buses carrying players, their family members and Eagles employees then made its way around City Hall, in front of LOVE Park and proceeded on to Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art where an official ceremony was held on the “Rocky” Steps from until around 3 p.m.