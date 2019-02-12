To my Valentine

Dear Steven Ritchie,

Falling in love with you was the only unethical thing I’ve ever done as a journalist. I remember the first time I saw you in Founder’s Garden for our interview. It was my first story for The Temple News, but when you walked down the steps looking for me I got even more nervous.

I had no intention to start anything with anyone, especially someone I had interviewed. But it’s always been so easy to talk to you and from your amazing, caring personality to your contagious laugh, I couldn’t help myself.

And it was worth it. I love you very much.

My time at Temple University has been filled with ups and downs but you were always there, either in person or over the phone, to make me laugh and help me get through anything. We’ve made so many memories these past three years even when you were hundreds of miles away traveling for work.

Since that day at Founder’s Garden, you’ve become my best friend. I’m so thankful that I met you. Thank you for everything, and I can’t wait to see how the rest of our story unfolds.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Zari