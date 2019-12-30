Top 10 columns of 2019

Here are 10 columns that examined local and national news from 2019.

1. Starbucks is the last thing we need in Dilworth Park

By Diana Christancho

KAITLYN GROSS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Diana Christancho argued against the Center City District’s decision to build a Starbucks kiosk at Dilworth Park outside City Hall. Christancho argued that the construction impedes on city improvement by only benefitting Starbucks.

2. Mumps outbreak: Take care of yourself

By Christina Mitchell

ALI GRAULTY / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Christina Mitchell urged students to take health precautions in response to an outbreak of the mumps on and around Main Campus. She said students and faculty should receive the Mumps Measles and Rubella vaccine and that students with the mumps should isolate themselves from others to stop the spread of the virus.

2. Women are underrepresented in Temple leadership

By Meaghan Burke

PHOTO BY COLLEEN CLAGGETT/ THE TEMPLE NEWS DESIGN BY NICOLE HWANG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Meaghan Burke argued that there is a disparity of women on Temple University’s Board of Trustees. With a student population that is roughly half female, Burke said it’s unacceptable for the Board’s leadership to be comprised of 19 percent women.

4. TSG: A useful tool nobody knows we have

By Joshua Victor

ALI GRAULTY / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Joshua Victor argued that Temple Student Government is struggling with engagement and making students aware of their representatives. Victor said TSG’s mandate for student organizations to attend one town hall a month does little to expand knowledge about the organization for students not in these organizations.

5. Collecting DNA of detained immigrants is unethical

By Pavlina Cerna

NICOLE HWANG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Managing Editor Pavlina Cerna argued against the government’s decision to collect DNA samples from detained immigrants to add to a federal criminal database. The move comes from a factually incorrect assumption that immigrants commit more crime, Cerna wrote.

6. Support One Step Away magazine

By Brittany Valentine

ALEXA MINTZ / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Brittany Valentine urged students and faculty to purchase a copy of One Step Away magazine, which directly benefits individuals experiencing poverty. Purchasing a copy of the magazine allows vendors to keep the profit they make while supporting the print media industry.

7. Do you know where your Chick-fil-A dollars are going?

By Samantha Ganzekaufer

NICOLE HWANG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Samantha Ganzekaufer urged students to rethink their consumer behavior after allegations of Chick-fil-A donations being linked to the use of the death penalty for LGBTQ individuals in Uganda.

8. Temple: Make campus safe for pedestrians

By Tyler Perez

Pedestrians cross the street at Park and Cecil B. Moore avenues near Morgan Hall on Nov. 4. | ALEX ARMSTEAD / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Opinion Editor Tyler Perez argues that streets at Temple University are unsafe for pedestrians due to reckless driving and poor oversight by the university and the City of Philadelphia.

9. Excusing Cardi B’s behavior is colorism

By Alvira Bonsu

NICOLE HWANG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Alvira Bonsu argues that the continued support for rapper Cardi B, despite her admission of robbery, is an example of colorism affecting the public perception of Black women.

10. Voters: Don’t overlook sexual misconduct at polls

By Rachel Berson

VY LE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Rachel Berson urges students to consider Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s history of sexual misconduct when deciding who to vote for in the 2020 election.