Top 10 features stories of 2019

From a professor helping solve a homicide case to Temple’s marching band performing on The Tonight Show, the year was especially thrilling for the Temple community.

1. ‘I’m still here’: Housing insecurity creates daily obstacles, few solutions

By Claire Wolters

Camellia Brown sits in the room she rents in an apartment in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia on Sept. 20. Brown is experiencing housing insecurity after being kicked out of her stepparents’ house this August. | CLAIRE WOLTERS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Forty-six percent of college students in the United States experienced housing insecurity last year, and 12 percent experienced homelessness. Two students shared their stories in navigating college life while experiencing housing and food insecurity.

They described how they maneuver Temple’s financial aid and emergency assistance resources. They also shared their career goals and starting programs to help college students fighting homelessness after they graduate.

2. Temple professor helps solve 30-year-old murder case

By Lillian Gercyzk

Photography program head Byron Wolfe (right) investigates rare microphotographs held at the Wagner Free Institute of Science during a research session at the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, NY. | DANIEL SETH KRAUS / COURTESY

Professor Byron Wolfe in Tyler School of Art and Architecture’s photography program was contacted for assistance in reopening a previously cold homicide case in Delaware County.

Wolfe’s experience in photo technology allowed him to help enhance decades-old crime scene photos that were of poor, grainy quality. The photos, coupled with other evidence, allowed the state to arrest the suspect in the case in September.

3. Temple marching band performs on Tonight Show

By Annaliese Grunder

Members of the Temple Marching Band pose with Gunna, Young Thug and Whizzy backstage at the NBC Studios, New York on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. | COURTESY / DELYAH FLEURY

Eight flute and trumpet-playing students in Temple’s Diamond Marching Band had the opportunity to travel to New York City to perform on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The students appeared on stage with rappers Young Thug, Gunna and Wheezy to accompany them in playing the backtrack to Young Thug’s “Hot.” They appeared decked in their Cherry and White uniforms and said it was a great experience.

4. Remembering Angeline Henry: 106, a 1935 Temple alumna

By Madison Karas

Left: Angeline Henry (Castrucci)’s portrait and blurb from the 1935 Templar yearbook. | TEMPLE UNIVERSITY SPECIAL COLLECTIONS RESEARCH CENTER / COURTESY Right: Angeline sits inside The Residence at Willow Lane in Kennedy Township, Pa. on Oct. 12, 2019. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In the past 84 years on Temple’s campus, some things, like Mitten Hall and the Broad Street Line, haven’t changed. Angeline Henry attended Temple in the 1930s and was an active student in campus life, like being president of her sorority and a part of The Women’s League. She treasured her liberal arts education at Temple throughout her life until her death in November.

5. Temple students help share Holocaust survivors’ stories

By Michaela Althouse

David Tuck, a Holocaust survivor, holds up a book with photos of him and his wife. The quote underneath states, “If you have life, you have hope.” | MICHELLE POTTER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In January, eight students collaborated with Stories That Live, an organization that connects holocaust survivors and college students, to create an art exhibition on campus.

The students met with the survivors multiple times to create projects telling their experiences through poetry, photos and video. The projects were featured at an exhibition where the survivors spoke about their experiences fleeing Germany during the Holocaust.

6. John Oates returns to Temple to discuss music industry

By Miles Wall

(From Left to Right) Douglas Maine, Anthony Aquilato, John Oates, Phil Nicolo, a media studies and production instructor, and David Haskell speak on a panel for Klein College of Media and Communication’s “Visiting Artists: A Day in the Life” series in the Charles Library on Oct. 21. | ERIK COOMBS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and one-half of the best-selling pop duo of all-time, John Oates came back to Temple’s campus in October to talk about tips in the music industry to students.

After meeting Daryl Hall, his counterpart in Hall & Oates on Temple’s campus more than 30 years ago, Oates took part in a panel with other industry colleagues to share about his experience in music.

7. Baker Dave says goodbye to Temple

By Lawrence Ukenye

Dave Okapal teaches students how to construct chocolate roses in Tyler School of Art and Architecture. | Skyler Burkhart / THE TEMPLE NEWS

After nearly 17 years at Temple, treasured pastry chef Dave Okapal said goodbye to campus in November. While at Temple, he would make “TU Big Cakes” for homecoming, fancy holiday cookies for student dining halls, and even made an appearance on the Food Network.

Before leaving, he said the best part of his time at Temple was the love he received from the student body.

8. Temple professor dedicated to fighting addiction in Philadelphia

By Will Amari

Jerry Stahler, a geography and urban studies professor, holds a book from his collection of material about substance use disorder on Jan. 25 inside his office in Gladfelter Hall. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Jerry Stahler, a Temple professor who’s taught for more than thirty years, supports research and aid in fighting substance abuse disorder on and off campus.

He serves on Temple’s task force to conduct substance abuse research. In the city, he’s testified to City Council about the city’s drug overdoses and serves on organizations to help people with drug and alcohol abuse.

9. Seniors’ graduation caps represent their Temple experience

By Bibiana Correa

Anthony Wanichko, a senior bioengineering major, decorated his graduation cap with signatures from friends, advisers and professors who impacted him during his time at Temple. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In May, graduating seniors participated in the nationwide tradition of decorating their graduation caps for commencement ceremonies. Some caps paid tribute to their experience at Temple, donning Main Campus’ Bell Tower, while some made jokes about relying on coffee consumption to get through college. Other caps had a more personal touch and honored their family members and friends who have helped them through schooling.

10. Greenhouse connects Temple, North Philly communities

By Emma Padner

Several alumni helped renovate the high tunnel at the Poplar community garden on 8th and Poplar streets, which will increase the amount of fresh produce available to Poplar residents. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

College of Engineering alumni continued their senior design project post-graduation by revitalizing a greenhouse at a community garden in the Poplar neighborhood.

They worked to renovate a tunnel in the self-sustaining greenhouse to grow crops, like heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, eggplants and basil. As the community garden hosts farmer’s markets during the year, the group hoped the greenhouse will help bridge gaps between the university and the surrounding community.

