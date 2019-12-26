Top 10 features stories of 2019

1. ‘I’m still here’: Housing insecurity creates daily obstacles, few solutions
By Claire Wolters
Forty-six percent of college students in the United States experienced housing insecurity last year, and 12 percent experienced homelessness. Two students shared their stories in navigating college life while experiencing housing and food insecurity.
They described how they maneuver Temple’s financial aid and emergency assistance resources. They also shared their career goals and starting programs to help college students fighting homelessness after they graduate.
2. Temple professor helps solve 30-year-old murder case
By Lillian Gercyzk
Professor Byron Wolfe in Tyler School of Art and Architecture’s photography program was contacted for assistance in reopening a previously cold homicide case in Delaware County.
Wolfe’s experience in photo technology allowed him to help enhance decades-old crime scene photos that were of poor, grainy quality. The photos, coupled with other evidence, allowed the state to arrest the suspect in the case in September.
3. Temple marching band performs on Tonight Show
By Annaliese Grunder
Eight flute and trumpet-playing students in Temple’s Diamond Marching Band had the opportunity to travel to New York City to perform on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
The students appeared on stage with rappers Young Thug, Gunna and Wheezy to accompany them in playing the backtrack to Young Thug’s “Hot.” They appeared decked in their Cherry and White uniforms and said it was a great experience.
4. Remembering Angeline Henry: 106, a 1935 Temple alumna
By Madison Karas
In the past 84 years on Temple’s campus, some things, like Mitten Hall and the Broad Street Line, haven’t changed. Angeline Henry attended Temple in the 1930s and was an active student in campus life, like being president of her sorority and a part of The Women’s League. She treasured her liberal arts education at Temple throughout her life until her death in November.
5. Temple students help share Holocaust survivors’ stories
By Michaela Althouse
In January, eight students collaborated with Stories That Live, an organization that connects holocaust survivors and college students, to create an art exhibition on campus.
The students met with the survivors multiple times to create projects telling their experiences through poetry, photos and video. The projects were featured at an exhibition where the survivors spoke about their experiences fleeing Germany during the Holocaust.
6. John Oates returns to Temple to discuss music industry
By Miles Wall
A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and one-half of the best-selling pop duo of all-time, John Oates came back to Temple’s campus in October to talk about tips in the music industry to students.
After meeting Daryl Hall, his counterpart in Hall & Oates on Temple’s campus more than 30 years ago, Oates took part in a panel with other industry colleagues to share about his experience in music.
7. Baker Dave says goodbye to Temple
By Lawrence Ukenye
After nearly 17 years at Temple, treasured pastry chef Dave Okapal said goodbye to campus in November. While at Temple, he would make “TU Big Cakes” for homecoming, fancy holiday cookies for student dining halls, and even made an appearance on the Food Network.
Before leaving, he said the best part of his time at Temple was the love he received from the student body.
8. Temple professor dedicated to fighting addiction in Philadelphia
By Will Amari
Jerry Stahler, a Temple professor who’s taught for more than thirty years, supports research and aid in fighting substance abuse disorder on and off campus.
He serves on Temple’s task force to conduct substance abuse research. In the city, he’s testified to City Council about the city’s drug overdoses and serves on organizations to help people with drug and alcohol abuse.
9. Seniors’ graduation caps represent their Temple experience
By Bibiana Correa
In May, graduating seniors participated in the nationwide tradition of decorating their graduation caps for commencement ceremonies. Some caps paid tribute to their experience at Temple, donning Main Campus’ Bell Tower, while some made jokes about relying on coffee consumption to get through college. Other caps had a more personal touch and honored their family members and friends who have helped them through schooling.
10. Greenhouse connects Temple, North Philly communities
By Emma Padner
College of Engineering alumni continued their senior design project post-graduation by revitalizing a greenhouse at a community garden in the Poplar neighborhood.
They worked to renovate a tunnel in the self-sustaining greenhouse to grow crops, like heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, eggplants and basil. As the community garden hosts farmer’s markets during the year, the group hoped the greenhouse will help bridge gaps between the university and the surrounding community.
