Underwhelming play spells 10th place finish for Temple Golf

The Owls finished 10th out of 18 teams at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate in Aiken, South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday.

Poor decision making resulted in Temple University golf recording its lowest finish this season, coach Brian Quinn said



Temple shot 37 strokes over par and finished in tenth place out of 18 schools at the two-day Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday at the Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina.



Prior to Tuesday, the Owls never placed below eighth in their six events.



The University of South Carolina won the event by shooting 4-under par as a team. South Carolina had 64 fewer strokes then Temple. The Owls finished two strokes behind Virginia Commonwealth University and six strokes behind Furman University, which finished in eighth place.



“At times, in any sport, you can feel pretty confident and come out flat,” Quinn said. “That’s what happened [Monday and Tuesday], we just didn’t have our best stuff.”



The Owls compiled too many double and triple bogies, which inflated their score, Quinn added. Throughout the event, the Owls recorded five double bogeys and two triple bogeys.



Redshirt senior John Barone had the best performance for Temple, finishing six strokes over par, tieing for 21st place on the individual leaderboard.



Senior Trey Wren tied for 29th with an eight-over par score 218 for the tournament while redshirt junior Erik Reisner had one more stroke than Wren and tied in 36th place. Senior Gary McCabe finished the tournament in a tie for 56th place.



Quinn will adjust the Owls’ training plan after seeing the disappointing performance on Monday and Tuesday, he said.



“We gotta get back to the drawing board,” Quinn added. “The kids are super talented, but you can be super talented and you can make a decision here and there, that’s just not the way it should be, then all of a sudden, we start struggling a little bit.”



The Owls will look to improve their performance next week at Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate on March 25-27 in Williamsburg, Virginia.



“We’re going to have to use it as a learning experience and build on it and get ready for the next week,” Quinn said.