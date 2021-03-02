Voices: How did you spend your Wellness Day?

Students share how they spent their Wellness Day on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

02 March 2021 Features, Voices

Kayla Barrett

Freshman biology major

“Laying in bed and, you know, focusing on myself and doing a little bit of working out just to get my mental health in the right space.”

Melanie Bonell

Sophomore neuroscience major

“I spent my day studying for biology. I had an exam the next day.”

Charles Leland

Junior statistical science and data analytics major

“Me and my friends had a little party at our apartment, but it being a Wellness Day, I wanted to get some work done, so I went to the gym and I went to a couple buildings on campus, studied for a little bit.”

Garrett Elmer

Senior international business major

“I spent my Wellness Day snowboarding.”

Emma Padner

Emma can be reached at emma.padner@temple.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @emmapadner.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*