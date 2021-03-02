Voices: How did you spend your Wellness Day?

Kayla Barrett
Freshman biology major
“Laying in bed and, you know, focusing on myself and doing a little bit of working out just to get my mental health in the right space.”
Melanie Bonell
Sophomore neuroscience major
“I spent my day studying for biology. I had an exam the next day.”
Charles Leland
Junior statistical science and data analytics major
“Me and my friends had a little party at our apartment, but it being a Wellness Day, I wanted to get some work done, so I went to the gym and I went to a couple buildings on campus, studied for a little bit.”
Garrett Elmer
Senior international business major
“I spent my Wellness Day snowboarding.”
Be the first to comment