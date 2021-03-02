Voices: How did you spend your Wellness Day?

Kayla Barrett

Freshman biology major

“Laying in bed and, you know, focusing on myself and doing a little bit of working out just to get my mental health in the right space.”

Melanie Bonell

Sophomore neuroscience major

“I spent my day studying for biology. I had an exam the next day.”

Charles Leland

Junior statistical science and data analytics major

“Me and my friends had a little party at our apartment, but it being a Wellness Day, I wanted to get some work done, so I went to the gym and I went to a couple buildings on campus, studied for a little bit.”

Garrett Elmer

Senior international business major