The Temple News’ Voter Guide has everything you need to know about the Nov. 7 municipal election.

In just two weeks, Philadelphians will have the opportunity to cast their ballot in the Nov. 7 Pennsylvania municipal elections.

Many offices will be on the ballot, including the City of Philadelphia’s 100th mayor and various City Council races, among other positions and a ballot question.

Voter turnout is historically lower during these off-year elections, but some of these seemingly “smaller” offices hold a significant impact on policies impacting the Philadelphia community.

The Temple News’ Voter Guide 2023 will serve as a go-to for the latest on where, how and when to vote. Read on to also learn about what’s on the Nov. 7 ballot and how the mayoral candidates plan to encompass Temple into their plans for the office.

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Only 18.4 percent of registered voters participated in the last municipal election. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Map by John Branyan, Data Editor