What to know about commencement ceremonies at Temple

In May, Temple University graduating seniors have the opportunity to attend the university’s 135th commencement ceremony and their individual school or college’s graduation ceremony.
Graduates are allowed four guest tickets for the university-wide commencement ceremony while ticketing for individual college commencement ceremonies depends on the school.
To avoid traffic and congestion, Temple encourages individuals to carpool to commencement ceremonies. Parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis with each school and college offering its own designated parking area. Each graduate is encouraged to use their complimentary parking pass, found in their graduation packet, and assigned parking space.
Graduates and guests can use the campus map to find accessible parking and entrances for buildings around campus.
Following the City of Philadelphia, Temple removed its mask mandate for most indoor spaces on April 22, meaning masks will be optional at commencement ceremonies.
With ceremonies set to begin in more than a week, here is a list of locations and times for each ceremony and other information for graduates or their guests.
UNIVERSITY COMMENCEMENT
WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
ACCESSIBILITY: The Liacouras Center has ramps at all entrances. There will be an American Sign Language interpreter and captions. The Liacouras Center Parking Garage and all Temple parking lots have accessible parking options.
COLLEGE OF LIBERAL ARTS — GRADUATE PROGRAMS
WHEN: Wednesday, May 4 at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
COLLEGE OF EDUCATION AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT
WHEN: Wednesday, May 4 at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
WHEN: Wednesday, May 4 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: McGonigle Hall
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
WHEN: Wednesday, May 4 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
KLEIN COLLEGE OF MEDIA AND COMMUNICATION
WHEN: Wednesday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
SCHOOL OF THEATER, FILM AND MEDIA ARTS
WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 1 p.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
COLLEGE OF LIBERAL ARTS — UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAMS
WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE
WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Rock Hall
TYLER SCHOOL OF ART AND ARCHITECTURE
WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: McGonigle Hall
BOYER COLLEGE OF MUSIC AND DANCE
WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 5 p.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
FOX SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT
WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
LEWIS KATZ SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
WHEN: Friday, May 6 at 9 a.m.
WHERE: The Kimmel Center
SCHOOL OF SPORT, TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT
WHEN: Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK
WHEN: Friday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
SCHOOL OF PHARMACY
WHEN: Friday, May 6 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
SCHOOL OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
WHEN: Monday, May 9 at 12 p.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
BEASLEY SCHOOL OF LAW
WHEN: Thursday, May 19 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
KORNBERG SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
WHEN: Friday, May 20 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: The Academy of Music
