What to know about commencement ceremonies at Temple

Masking will be optional during Temple University’s 135th commencement ceremony.

In May, Temple University graduating seniors have the opportunity to attend the university’s 135th commencement ceremony and their individual school or college’s graduation ceremony.

Graduates are allowed four guest tickets for the university-wide commencement ceremony while ticketing for individual college commencement ceremonies depends on the school.

To avoid traffic and congestion, Temple encourages individuals to carpool to commencement ceremonies. Parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis with each school and college offering its own designated parking area. Each graduate is encouraged to use their complimentary parking pass, found in their graduation packet, and assigned parking space.

Graduates and guests can use the campus map to find accessible parking and entrances for buildings around campus.

Following the City of Philadelphia, Temple removed its mask mandate for most indoor spaces on April 22, meaning masks will be optional at commencement ceremonies.

With ceremonies set to begin in more than a week, here is a list of locations and times for each ceremony and other information for graduates or their guests.

UNIVERSITY COMMENCEMENT

WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

ACCESSIBILITY: The Liacouras Center has ramps at all entrances. There will be an American Sign Language interpreter and captions. The Liacouras Center Parking Garage and all Temple parking lots have accessible parking options.

COLLEGE OF LIBERAL ARTS — GRADUATE PROGRAMS

WHEN: Wednesday, May 4 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

COLLEGE OF EDUCATION AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT

WHEN: Wednesday, May 4 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

WHEN: Wednesday, May 4 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: McGonigle Hall

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

WHEN: Wednesday, May 4 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

KLEIN COLLEGE OF MEDIA AND COMMUNICATION

WHEN: Wednesday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

SCHOOL OF THEATER, FILM AND MEDIA ARTS

WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

COLLEGE OF LIBERAL ARTS — UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAMS

WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Rock Hall

TYLER SCHOOL OF ART AND ARCHITECTURE

WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: McGonigle Hall

BOYER COLLEGE OF MUSIC AND DANCE

WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 5 p.m.

WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

FOX SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT

WHEN: Thursday, May 5 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

LEWIS KATZ SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

WHEN: Friday, May 6 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: The Kimmel Center

SCHOOL OF SPORT, TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT

WHEN: Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK

WHEN: Friday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

SCHOOL OF PHARMACY

WHEN: Friday, May 6 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

SCHOOL OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE

WHEN: Monday, May 9 at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

BEASLEY SCHOOL OF LAW

WHEN: Thursday, May 19 at 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

KORNBERG SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY

WHEN: Friday, May 20 at 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Academy of Music