What to know about Temple’s 2024 Commencement

In early May, Temple will hold its 137th commencement ceremony and more than a dozen individual schools and colleges will hold ceremonies for their graduating students.
The university recently announced that Emmy-winning actress and former Temple student Quinta Brunson will receive an honorary degree and speak at the university-wide commencement ceremony on May 8 at The Liacouras Center.
Graduates can receive a maximum of four guest tickets for the university-wide event, but individual school and college ticket limitations vary.
Temple’s Parking Services has designated parking areas for each school and college, and each graduate will receive a complimentary parking pass with their graduation packet. The university encourages graduates and guests to carpool or use public transportation to avoid traffic congestion.
Guests can also use Temple’s interactive map for building and parking locations, and to view the campus’ shuttle route that will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
With ceremonies beginning in less than two weeks, here is a list of locations and times for each commencement.
University Commencement
WHEN: Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
ACCESSIBILITY: Ramps are available at all entrances of The Liacouras Center, and students were able to request accessible seating for their guests through the ticketing website. American Sign Language interpreters and captioning will be visible during the ceremony.
School of Podiatric Medicine
WHEN: Monday, May 6 at noon
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
School of Theater, Film and Media Arts
WHEN: Wednesday, May 8 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
College of Public Health and School of Social Work
WHEN: Wednesday, May 8 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
College of Liberal Arts – Graduate Programs
WHEN: Wednesday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Mazur Hall 17
Boyer College of Music and Dance
WHEN: Wednesday, May 8 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
Fox School of Business and Management
WHEN: Wednesday, May 8 at 6 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
College of Liberal Arts – Undergraduate Programs
WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
College of Engineering
WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m.
WHERE: McGonigle Hall
University College
WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m
WHERE: Tomlinson Theater
College of Science and Technology
WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
Tyler School of Art and Architecture
WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: McGonigle Hall
School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management
WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center
College of Education and Human Development
WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
Lewis Katz School of Medicine
WHEN: Friday, May 10 at 9 a.m.
WHERE: The Kimmel Center
Klein College of Media and Communication
WHEN: Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
School of Pharmacy
WHEN: Friday, May 10 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
Kornberg School of Dentistry
WHEN: Friday, May 17 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: Academy of Music
Beasley School of Law
WHEN: Thursday, May 23 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: The Liacouras Center
