What to know about Temple’s 2024 Commencement

Graduation ceremonies will begin on May 6 and continue throughout the following weeks.

In early May, Temple will hold its 137th commencement ceremony and more than a dozen individual schools and colleges will hold ceremonies for their graduating students.

The university recently announced that Emmy-winning actress and former Temple student Quinta Brunson will receive an honorary degree and speak at the university-wide commencement ceremony on May 8 at The Liacouras Center.

Graduates can receive a maximum of four guest tickets for the university-wide event, but individual school and college ticket limitations vary.

Temple’s Parking Services has designated parking areas for each school and college, and each graduate will receive a complimentary parking pass with their graduation packet. The university encourages graduates and guests to carpool or use public transportation to avoid traffic congestion.

Guests can also use Temple’s interactive map for building and parking locations, and to view the campus’ shuttle route that will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With ceremonies beginning in less than two weeks, here is a list of locations and times for each commencement.

University Commencement

WHEN: Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

ACCESSIBILITY: Ramps are available at all entrances of The Liacouras Center, and students were able to request accessible seating for their guests through the ticketing website. American Sign Language interpreters and captioning will be visible during the ceremony.

School of Podiatric Medicine

WHEN: Monday, May 6 at noon

WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

School of Theater, Film and Media Arts

WHEN: Wednesday, May 8 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

College of Public Health and School of Social Work

WHEN: Wednesday, May 8 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

College of Liberal Arts – Graduate Programs

WHEN: Wednesday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Mazur Hall 17

Boyer College of Music and Dance

WHEN: Wednesday, May 8 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

Fox School of Business and Management

WHEN: Wednesday, May 8 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

College of Liberal Arts – Undergraduate Programs

WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

College of Engineering

WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: McGonigle Hall

University College

WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m

WHERE: Tomlinson Theater

College of Science and Technology

WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

Tyler School of Art and Architecture

WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: McGonigle Hall

School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management

WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Temple Performing Arts Center

College of Education and Human Development

WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

Lewis Katz School of Medicine

WHEN: Friday, May 10 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: The Kimmel Center

Klein College of Media and Communication

WHEN: Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

School of Pharmacy

WHEN: Friday, May 10 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center

Kornberg School of Dentistry

WHEN: Friday, May 17 at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Academy of Music

Beasley School of Law

WHEN: Thursday, May 23 at 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Liacouras Center