What to watch for Black History Month at Temple

There’s still time to check out these movie screenings and events for Black History Month.

On campus, clubs and organizations are hosting events and documentary screenings to honor Black History Month. As February comes to an end, here are the yet-to-happen events that students and faculty can attend.

1.Who The #?@% Is Chuck Berry, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. in Howard Gittis Student Center Room 217A

The Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, Advocacy and Leadership will host a discussion about African American musicians and the “erasure” of many throughout American history.

2. “Bastards of the Party” movie screening, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in Tuttleman Learning Center

The final film in the Committee for Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging in Social and Behavioral Sciences in the College of Public Health’s Black History Month film series will be shown on Wednesday.

“Bastards of the Party” is directed by former Bloods gang-member, Cle Sloan and explores the creation of the Bloods and Crips in Los Angeles while denouncing gang violence and presenting meaningful solutions to these problems.

The documentaries “13th,” and “Very Young Girls,” screened earlier this month.

“We’re showing these documentaries to shine a light on what shapes the experience of Black children that can’t defend themselves,” said Sharon Washington, a public health professor, and coordinator of the screenings. “From the sexual trafficking of young Black girls to the stigmas and stereotypes surrounding unarmed Black folk, these documentaries show that there’s a deeper issue.”

3. “Disparities in Black Health,” Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Howard Gittis Student Center Room 217B

The National Council of Negro Women in collaboration with Women in Medicine will facilitate a discussion about health in the African American Community.

4. Black Excellence Gala, Feb. 23 at 7-10 pm in Center for Architecture and design (1218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107)

The Black Law Students Association Pre-Law Division and National Association of Black Accountants will host the third annual Black Excellence Gala on Saturday to celebrate the accomplishments of Black students on campus.

The gala highlights Black excellence in the Temple community and throughout history.

Patricia Adekunle, a senior political science and criminal justice major and BLSA co-Special events coordinator, said this gala is an essential part of Black History Month for Black students at Temple University.

“It’s about showcasing and recognizing those who have done something for both Philadelphia and the Temple communities, especially in these trying times where Black people as a minority feel silenced,” Adekunle said.

Lauren Smith, President of the Black Student Union and senior geography and urban studies and Africology and African American Studies major, stressed the importance of publicizing the accomplishments of Black people. Smith will host the gala.

“It’s important to get more names and more achievements out there because we don’t see that in our regular textbooks,” Smith said.