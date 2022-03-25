Williams enters transfer portal

Temple basketball starting guard Jeremiah Williams is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Owls.

Freshman guard Jeremiah Williams announced he is entering the transfer portal on his Instagram today.

Williams played two seasons as a starter for Temple University men’s basketball and averaged 9.5 points per game this season along with 4.3 assists per game.

He is the third player who will leave the program this offseason, along with senior forward Jake Forrester and redshirt-junior guard Tai Strickland.

Williams missed seven of Temple’s last eight games after suffering a shoulder injury against the University of South Florida on Feb. 7. Sophomore guard Hysier Miller stepped into a starting role during Williams’ absence and will be a contender to do so again for the Owls next season.

Starting guards and leading scorers sophomore Khalif Battle and redshirt-freshman Damian Dunn will also return next season to spearhead the offense.