Woman shot on 10th Street near Jefferson

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, but there is no information currently available about her condition.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the stomach on 10th Street near Jefferson at around 10 p.m. Saturday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department took the victim to Temple University Hospital, but there is no information on her current condition. The victim is not affiliated with Temple University, Leone wrote.

Police officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are waiting for detectives to process the scene, he added.