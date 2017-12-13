TUPD investigating offensive posters hung around campus

The posters containing racial slurs were found on power poles across Main Campus.

Update at 11:08 p.m.

Director of Campus Safety Services Charlie Leone said the posters were found around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Student Body President Tyrell Mann-Barnes spoke out about the posters on Twitter Wednesday evening.

“I am not the least bit surprised by the sign outside of 1940,” the post read. “However, I will say that it is imperative we fight hate, racism, bigotry, and intolerance every time we see it.”

Multiple posters hung around campus with racial slurs were found on Wednesday night. Temple Police is currently investigating these incidents, university officials said.

The signs were posted on power poles containing “inflammatory language aimed at African Americans,” university spokesman Brandon Lausch wrote in an email to The Temple News.

“This is disgusting, hateful and has no place on our campus,” the email read. “Students who find additional posters are asked to contact Campus Safety Services.”

One sign was posted outside 1940 Residence Hall containing a racial slur, according to a photo posted on Twitter.

The Temple University Twitter account replied to the post, thanking the student for sharing it.

“Thank you for sharing, this is deeply offensive and never acceptable,” the response read.

This is the second alleged racial incident at an on-campus residence hall this semester. In September, bananas were placed on the door handles of Morgan Hall rooms with all Black residents.

Temple Police can be contacted at 215-214-1234, via an online anonymous tip or on Twitter at @TU_Police.

Editor’s note: Gillian McGoldrick is a resident assistant in 1940 Residence Hall, where one of the signs was found. She took no part in the reporting or editing of this story.