Shooting on Opal Street leaves man and woman injured on Friday

The Philadelphia Police have not made an arrest or found a weapon.

A man and woman are being treated at Temple University Hospital after being shot on Opal Street near York on Friday, according to a release from Philadelphia Police.



The man, 28, is in critical condition after being shot once in the chest. The woman, 26, was shot twice in the ankle and is in stable condition.



The shooting occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Police did not recover a weapon at the scene and have not made an arrest.



The man and woman were not affiliated with Temple University, Charlie Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, wrote in an email.

