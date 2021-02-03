Two found stabbed in apartment Wednesday morning

The victims were found with knife wounds at around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3. Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

A man and woman were taken to Temple University Hospital after being found with knife wounds inside an apartment on Allegheny Avenue near Broad Street around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News. 

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident, Leone added. 

The woman is in critical condition while the man is in stable condition. Neither of the victims are affiliated with Temple University, Leone wrote.

