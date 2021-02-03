Campus Safety Services respond to recent armed robberies, gunshots

Police responded to at least two armed robberies and reports of gunshots near Temple’s Main Campus during the last two weeks.

Temple University Police Department and Philadelphia Police Department officers responded to at least two armed robberies and reports of gunshots near Temple’s Main Campus from the end of January through the beginning of February.

On Jan. 23, a female Temple student was robbed at knifepoint on 12th Street near Jefferson at 11:45 p.m., wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News. Although the student was not injured, the robber took $25 from her before fleeing toward Oxford Street, he added.

On Jan. 31, officers found a handgun in an alleyway after hearing gunshots fired on 17th Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue at around 2:30 a.m., Leone wrote. Although no injuries were reported, the police officers stopped one man in a car with a loaded handgun and a second who fled toward Bouvier Street, he added.

On Feb. 1, two men stole a car that was double-parked on Park Avenue near Allegheny at gunpoint at around 10:30 p.m., Leone wrote. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, he added.