Police respond to shooting, armed robbery in separate incidents near Temple

Police discovered a gunshot victim and a man with a gun robbed a Temple University student at gunpoint in separate incidents on Tuesday.



Philadelphia Police discovered a 28-year-old man shot multiple times at 18th Street near Dauphin around 3 Tuesday afternoon.



The man is now in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, the Philadelphia Police Department wrote in an email to The Temple News.



No arrests were made, Philadelphia Police added.



In a separate incident, a man threatened a student with a handgun and stole his cell phone on Park Avenue near Susquehanna around 9 p.m., wrote Charlie Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.



The student was not injured and Temple Police have not yet made any arrests.



Temple Police issued a TUalert for the armed robbery around 8:50 p.m.



Philadelphia Police are continuing their investigation into both the armed robbery and the man who was shot on Tuesday.

