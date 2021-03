A teenager stole $37 from the students. The students were not injured during the incident.

A male teenager stole $37 from two Temple University students on Fontain Street near 16th at around 10 p.m. Saturday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The teenager fled toward Diamond Street after taking the students’ money, and the students were not injured, Leone wrote.

Campus Safety Services is planning to review footage of the incident from security cameras at a nearby corner store, Leone added.