A 26-year-old man was shot in the right eye on Broad Street near Susquehanna Avenue at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The man is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. He is not affiliated with Temple University, Leone wrote.