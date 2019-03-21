Temple will hold two free walk-in vaccination clinics to combat mumps outbreak

The clinics will take place in Mitten Hall’s Great Court on Wednesday, March 27, and Friday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Temple University will give out the Mumps, Measles and Rubella vaccinations for free next week in two walk-in vaccination clinics.



Temple Student and Employee Health Services and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health will host the clinics in Mitten Hall’s Great Court on Wednesday, March 27, and Friday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



As of Wednesday, there were 74 Temple-related mumps cases since the university first announced the outbreak on Feb. 28.



Students, faculty and staff must show their OWLcard to be eligible for the vaccine. You do not need an appointment.



It is recommended for those who have had two doses of the MMR vaccine and were in close contact with someone experiencing mumps symptoms to get the third MMR vaccine dose.



WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE

SYMPTOMS According to a university release, there’s no treatment for mumps. But you can relieve symptoms with tactics including:

Taking medication like Tylenol or

Motrin

Rest

Drinking fluids

PEOPLE AT GREATEST RISK OF

INFECTION AND TRANSMISSION People who are pregnant

People with illnesses that weaken their immune systems, like AIDS or any form of cancer

Health care personnel

International travelers

People who did not receive two doses of the MMR vaccine as a child

WHERE YOU CAN GET A THIRD SHOT Student Health Services

Pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid

Most primary care physicians and urgent care clinics have the vaccine in stock, according to a university release sent on March 4.



Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease that can be transmitted via the nose, mouth and throat. Symptoms include swelling of the face and jaw, fever and body pains. The incubation period is 12 to 25 days, and symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.



Someone with mumps is considered contagious two days before their face swells, through five days after, according to a university release. It’s recommended that people with mumps isolate themselves so they’re less likely to infect other people.



Students experiencing symptoms should contact Student and Employee Health Services.

