West Chester University student contracts mumps after visit to Temple

In an email to the university’s community, WCU health officials reported one confirmed mumps case.

A West Chester University student was diagnosed with mumps on Monday after visiting Temple University, according to an email sent to the WCU community by the university’s Student Health Services.



The email states that no other cases of the mumps were reported at WCU, and the diagnosed student was directed to isolate themselves. The diagnosed student is an off-campus resident and the Chester County Health Department will contact other students who live in the same building to recommend they receive the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.



The Temple-related outbreak, which began on Feb. 28, grew to 74 cases on Wednesday, with 15 confirmed and 59 probable cases.



The university announced on Thursday that it will provide free MMR boosters to Temple students, faculty and staff on Wednesday and Friday next week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Mitten Hall.



This story is developing.

