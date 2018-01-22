Slideshows

Eagles fans tailgate to celebrate historic game

by

Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings fans gathered outside of Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for a day-long tailgate prior to the NFC Championship game. Although the game didn’t start until 6:40 p.m., fans took to the parking lots outside the stadium early Sunday morning for a day full of Eagles chants and sports rivalry. The Eagles snagged the NFC Championship title with a 38-7 win over the Vikings.

Jamie Cottrell

can be reached at jamie.cottrell@temple.edu
Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews

