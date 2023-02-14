TUPD launches investigation into flipped car incident

Temple can take disciplinary actions against students who violate the Student Code of Conduct.

Temple University Police are investigating an incident yesterday in which students flipped over a car on Arlington Street during a Super Bowl celebration, wrote Stephanie Ives, interim vice president for student affairs and dean of students, and Jennifer Griffin, vice president for public safety, in an email to students Monday.

No arrests have been made and TUPD and the Philadelphia Police Department helped disperse the crowd during yesterday’s incident.

“When students come to Temple, they are visitors to North Philadelphia,” they wrote. “We expect them to conduct themselves with integrity, civility and citizenship both on and off campus. What we saw yesterday clearly fell short of these values.”

Temple can take disciplinary actions against students who violate the university’s Student Code of Conduct in addition to any charges from police.

Ives and Griffin are asking anyone with information or footage of the incident or those involved to email the Temple Investigations Unit.

Ives previously warned students days before the Super Bowl against destroying property or engaging in vandalism, which violates the university’s Student Code of Conduct.