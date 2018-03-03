Temple women’s tennis earns second AAC victory

For the first time this season, Temple has won back-to-back games after Friday’s 5-2 win against UConn in Storrs, Connecticut.

The Owls (3-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) won their first road match of the season to break a four-match losing streak away from home.

They concluded conference play with the match. They had been scheduled to face Tulane on Saturday in Connecticut, but a winter storm in the Northeast prevented the Green Wave from traveling to Connecticut from New Orleans.

Saturday’s match will not be rescheduled before the conclusion of the regular season, according to a release from Tulane’s athletic department, so Temple won’t face a team from The American until the postseason conference tournament that starts on April 18 in Dallas.

Senior Rimpledeep Kaur and freshman Oyku Boz, who had been recovering from injuries, each made their spring debuts. Temple had a full lineup for the first time this season, fielding four doubles pairs and six singles players.

Neither Boz nor Kaur played singles. Kaur won her doubles match, 6-3, with her partner senior Yana Khon in the third flight. Boz and senior Alina Abdurakhimova lost, 7-6, to seniors Summer Walker and Zaina Zaki in the second flight.

Huskies senior Yelyzaveta Pletnyeva won her 19th singles match of the season in the top flight. UConn lost the remaining singles matches. Khon and sophomores Kristina Titova and Cecilia Castelli won both their singles and doubles matches.

Temple will return to Philadelphia for Thursday’s match against La Salle.