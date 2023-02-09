Temple warns against property damage ahead of Super Bowl

Temple will take disciplinary action against students who damage property during potential Eagles Super Bowl celebrations.

Temple University will take disciplinary action against students who participate in acts of vandalism or destruction of property during potential Eagles Super Bowl victory celebrations following the game on Sunday night, wrote Stephanie Ives, dean of students, in an email to students on Thursday.

“We know that – win or lose – emotions will run high Sunday night,” Ives wrote. “There will be a substantial police presence on and around Main Campus Sunday night. Those who break the law will be held accountable for their actions.”

Surveillance, including videotaping, will be heightened near and around campus along with increased security in residence halls during and after the game.

Following the Eagles Super Bowl victory in Feb. 2018, Philadelphians set fires at City Hall and damaged more than $2.7 million in property.

Temple also encourages students to utilize FLIGHT’s modified routes from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. or request a walking escort on campus or within the university patrol zone from 4 p.m. until 6 a.m.

“We encourage you to make plans in anticipation of a possible celebration,” Ives wrote. “If you go to Center City after a hopeful victory, please plan for who you will travel with and how you will make it back to campus or your home.”